Don’t blackmail media over failure to end insecurity, Gumi tells FG — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Northern Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Ahmad Gumi, has advised the Federal Government not to use its failure to end the insecurity in the country to blackmail the media.

Gumi was reacting to the position of the government in an investigative documentary by the BBC Africa Eye that exposed the genesis of the insecurity in the country, its politics and how bandits and terrorists virtually took control of several communities across the North West.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had said the government would sanction the organisation over the documentary.

But speaking during his weekly lecture in Kaduna, yesterday, Gumi commended local and international media organisations for coming out boldly to report the magnitude of the insecurity, the government’s wrong approach in tackling the crisis and how it has become a lucrative business for the criminals and few people in positions of power and authority.

“The Federal Government’s attempt in trying to find…