Police launch investigation to locate missing actress, Okereke | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has launched an investigation to unravel and locate the missing Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke.

The command said this in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

Ndukwe said, “the current report at our disposal dwells on a case of abandoned and recovered vehicle, as well as missing person.”

He said that the vehicle was abandoned and recovered at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, precisely within Ozalla community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State axis of the road.

“On July 29, at about 7:30a.m., we received information that a red-coloured Toyota RAV4 Jeep with registration number AGL 199 CY was noticed to have been parked in an abandoned way at Four-Corners on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway.

“Hence, the location was visited and the vehicle recovered.

“Coincidentally, at about 11:30a.m., of same…