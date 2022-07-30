PRNigeria, CCC bag another award on crisis management | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR), publishers of PRNigeria and Economic Confidential, has bagged the Golden World Award (GWA) of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) in the Crisis Management Category.

The IPRA honoured the frontline multi-award-winning integrated communication agency for its publication “101 Fake News on EndSARS” authored by a staff member and 2021 Best Fact-Checker in West Africa, Dahiru Lawal.

The book was published in collaboration with the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) and the Secretariat of the Forum of Spokespersons of Security and Response Agencies (FOSSRA).

The book, which exposes a series of fake news, especially on social media during and after the 2020 EndSARS protests in Nigeria, previously won African SABRE Award 2022 hosted by PRovoke Media and endorsed by the African Public Relations Association (APRA) at Dar Es Salam, Tanzania.

In a message to Chief Executive Officer of IMPR, Yushau Shuaib, the IPRA…