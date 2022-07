The Sokoto State Government has declared Monday, Aug. 1 as a work-free day to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year. Gov. Aminu Tambuwal made the declaration in a statement he personally signed on Friday in Sokoto. “After due consultation with the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, on the citing of the new […]

