UNWTO partners Paraguay to revamp tourism sector | The Guardian Nigeria News

In a bid to work towards making tourism a central pillar of economic growth and social opportunity, the President of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez, has welcomed UNWTO’s support to revamp the sector.



The task of the National Government is to promote Paraguay as a destination, hence the need to make tourism a priority for Paraguay.



Leading an official UNWTO delegation to Paraguay, Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili met with President Abdo Benitez to discuss the biggest challenges and opportunities for tourism in Paraguay, as well as identify ways of working together to grow the sector in both size and relevance.



Paraguay currently serves as Chair of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas and is a member of its Executive Council. This active role underscores the government’s commitment to establishing the country as one of the region’s top tourist destinations and the sector as a driver of sustainable development.



In his remark,…