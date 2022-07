A lucky US lottery player has won a Mega Millions jackpot worth more than $1.3 billion, one of the highest prizes ever, a US lottery official confirmed Saturday. The official Mega Millions site said a single ticket holder in the Midwestern state of Illinois — who has yet to be identified — had the six […]

The post US lottery player wins jackpot topping $1.3 billion appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper