The United States has ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to leave Mali due to a heightened risk of attacks, the State Department said. The US did not mention a specific threat to its employees, but said there was an increased danger of violence affecting Westerners in a country that has been plagued by jihadist […]

The post US orders departure of personnel from Mali over attack fears appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper