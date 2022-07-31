APC push for diaspora voting, insist Tinubu best candidate — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The ruling All progressive congress (APC) has called on the authorities to expedite action aimed at paving the way for Nigerians living abroad to participate in the electoral process of the country.

APC’s deputy national publicity secretary, Mr Yakubu Murtala Ajaka in a paper presented yesterday at a parley with Nigerians in Lambeth town hall London said the absence of participation by diaspora Nigerians in the voting process has robbed the nation of a huge voice in the decision-making process of choosing leaders for the country.

The party argued that the participation of Nigerians in the diaspora would spur them to contest for political offices and to make more contributions to the rebirth of the country.

The party enjoined the independent national electoral commission (INEC) to fast-track the process of organizing the process for those in the diaspora to vote to achieve the objective.

