Chosen people are dangerous to danger | The Guardian Nigeria News

My name is Bro Uche Omenwu. I am based in Cote d’Ivoire. I came to the Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Church in 2004 and repeated my visit during the programme titled: “From Sorrow To Joy” in 2005. I went back to Cote d’Ivoire and shared the inexplicable deeds of God with my family members. We all rejoiced and decided to join the ministry. Since then, I have been following this God closely; my three sons attended Chosen International Secondary School, Mgbidi. I also have three of my wards attending the Chosen School in Cote d’Ivoire. My family and I have not shifted focus since we joined this ministry.

Today, I am here to testify of the goodness of God. Here in Nigeria, God turned guns to toys for me and in Cote d’Ivoire my place of residence, God of Chosen has turned knife into paper.

On June 1, 2022, I was in my office when a young man walked in; we exchanged pleasantries and he said: “Many people are here, I will be back when the crowd…