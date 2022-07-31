Del-York, Huffine Global meet senior Saudi government officials







The Chairman of Del-York Group, in conjunction with his U.S. partners, Messrs. Huffine Global; paid a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to meet with key government officials, investment fund managers and strategic investors interested in taking advantage of potential strategic partnership opportunities between the Kingdom, the United States and Africa. Hot on the […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper