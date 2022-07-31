Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 25 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed 25 people and the toll is expected to rise, the southern US state’s governor said Saturday as rescuers and residents continued a harrowing search for survivors.

Torrential rain earlier this week caused unprecedented flash flooding in 13 counties in eastern Kentucky.

Many roads and bridges in that mountainous region — an area hard hit by grinding poverty as the coal industry declines — have been damaged or destroyed, and with cell phone service disrupted, finding survivors is difficult.

“I’m worried we are going to be finding bodies for weeks to come,” Governor Andy Beshear said in a midday news briefing, shortly after tweeting that the death toll had risen to 25.

The Democratic governor confirmed that “we are still in the search and rescue phase,” saying, “We will get through this together.”

Beshear said an earlier report that six children were among the dead was inaccurate; two of them had turned out to be adults.

The…