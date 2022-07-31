Only four of 22 airports are viable; turn others to shopping malls, stakeholder tells FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

An aviation sector stakeholder, Mr Bankole Bernard, suggested in Ikeja on Sunday that 18 unviable airports in the country should be turned into shopping malls to generate revenue.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that only four airports, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Kano, out of 22 airports in the country are viable.

The operations of the other 18 airports had been unviable over the years, he added.

Bernard, Group Managing Director of a holding company in the aviation sector was speaking with NAN on the sideline of the 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents.

According to him, efforts to enhance the operations of Owerri Airport, another international aerodrome to operate from sunrise to sunset had proved abortive over the years.

He urged the federal and state governments to consider the construction of shopping malls and other facilities that would attract more commercial activities to the unviable airports.

He emphasised that…