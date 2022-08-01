2023 election: INEC suspends voter registration exercise





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise. This is despite pleas from Nigerians and relevant stakeholders urging the commission to extend the deadline. The Guardian observed on Monday that INEC’s registration portal – https://cvr.inecnigeria.org/home/index is no longer for active for new applicants. A notice on the website reads: […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper