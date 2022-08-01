Cool Down With The Perfect Lemonade Using This Recipe — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
3


14 mins ago

Fruit juices are always encouraged.  Not only are they refreshing, but they are also a healthy, tasty alternative to soft drinks and can be enjoyed alongside every meal.  All you need for a great day is the perfect glass of lemonade using this recipe: Ingredients  Sugar Water  Freshly squeezed lemon juice Cold water to dilute…

Naomi Campbell 1. Fascinators by Philip Treacy

55 mins ago

Move over hat; there is a new headpiece taking over, and it’s called the fascinator. Since its popularisation in the 20th century, the fascinator has evolved beyond the millinery hairpiece that is mostly worn at churches and weddings. With a large variety of designs, this accessory is becoming a staple in the wardrobe of every……



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR