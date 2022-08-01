Fresh registration hits 10.4m as INEC suspends CVR | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it recorded 10.4 million fresh registration in the nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) before its suspension on July 31.

INEC said this in its CVR Update for Quarter 4, week 16, released on Monday, Aug. 1 in Abuja.

The commission also said that during the period, 12.2 million registrants completed their registrations, of which 3.4 million registered online, while 8.8 million registered through physical registration.

INEC gave the gender breakdown of the registrants who completed their registrations to be, 6,074,078 males and 6,224,866 females.

The update also showed that 8,784,677 of the registrants that completed their registrations were youths, 2,430,709 middle-aged, 956,017 elderly, 127,541 old persons, while 87,083 were Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

INEC also said that during the period of CVR, the commission received 31,098,013 applications including those for voter transfer, requests for replacement of…