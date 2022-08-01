How Love Is Demonstrated Across The World — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
15


52 mins ago

Love involves a range of strong and positive emotional affection toward someone or something. Our culture goes a long way in influencing the way we show our love for others, because culture is the social behaviour of humans. People from different cultures around the world show love in different, sometimes bizarre ways. These are eleven…

Nichelle Nichols e1659309300647

1 hour ago

Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as communications officer “Lieutenant Uhura” in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” has died at age 89. Gilbert Bell, Nichols’ talent manager and longtime business partner, confirmed the tragic news to Variety, revealing that Nichols passed away on Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico….



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR