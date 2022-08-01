IOM rescues 27, 000 Nigerian migrants in 82 countries | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Seeks integrated approach to tackle menace of trafficking

The United Nations, (UN) International Organization for Migration, (IOM), has said that it rescued a total of 27, 00 Nigerian migrants across 82 countries in the past five years.

IOM’s chief of mission in Nigeria, Prestage Murima, said out of the 27, 000 rescues, 3,599 are victims of human trafficking and that only 1,726 of these victims have received some kind of support to start businesses of their choice as a part of their reintegration process.

In a communique marking this year’s World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, she said this year, IOM will be marking the day under the theme ‘Prevent, Protect and Prosecute’ to highlight the need for action and the importance of having an integrated approach in addressing Trafficking in Persons, (TIP).

She said “Nigeria is an important locus as a source, transit, and destination country in the trafficking process. Several pushes and pull factors have been identified…