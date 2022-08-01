Mixed reactions trail proposal on motorcycle ban | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerians have continued to express their views on the Federal Government’s consideration of a possible restriction on the use of commercial motorcycles.

The Federal Government had announced that it was considering a ban on motorcycles as part of its strategy to cripple terrorists’ activities in the country.

The government proposal was part of the outcome of the National Security Council meeting at the State House in Abuja on July 21.

It said that investigations were ongoing especially to establish the link between mining and motorcycles which they suspect provide funding for the supply of arms to the terrorists.

The government hinged its action on the need to guarantee the country’s security but said it was not unaware of the economic consequences of the proposed resolutions, particularly the motorcycle ban.

Restriction of operations of commercial motorcyclists has been undertaken at state government levels in some parts of the country.

Presently in Lagos, the state…