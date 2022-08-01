‘Star Trek’ Icon Nichelle Nichols Dead At 89







Nichelle Nichols, known for her role as communications officer “Lieutenant Uhura” in “Star Trek: The Original Series,” has died at age 89. Gilbert Bell, Nichols’ talent manager and longtime business partner, confirmed the tragic news to Variety, revealing that Nichols passed away on Saturday night in Silver City, New Mexico. Generations of TV viewers were […]

