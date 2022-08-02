How social media users can earn from online activities – Odoe | The Guardian Nigeria News

The founder and chief executive officer of Valleytop Communications Limited Mr. Andrew Odoe has launched a social networking platform, Valutok to enrich its users financially for their daily activities on the platform.

Odoe spoke on his drive towards the initiative, linking it to the pandemic era and the financial struggles that people were faced with despite their social media usage while comparing the huge profits made by social media platforms within that period.

According to him, people should be compensated considering the time and data that they exhaust on most of the social media platforms, as advertisers, telecoms and social media giants would not make huge profits without the people.

“I have had this dream for quite some time but became more determined with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic which kept people indoors, starving, and coming online to beg for data subscriptions and stipends in many cases. Lots of people were out of jobs and begging for money online,…