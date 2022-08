One dish that is devoured in Nigeria on special occasions is Nigerian snail stew and sauce. Do not upset your guest’s mouth water by putting snails on your menu with no plans to serve them. Nigerian Snail Stew appears straightforward, yet mistakes can happen. You must be aware of the ideal cooking time for a […]

The post How To Make Delicious Snail Stew Sauce appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper