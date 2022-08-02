Institut Pasteur de Dakar, African Risk Capacity, West African Health Organization, and AfriCatalyst Form an Alliance to Strengthen Epidemic Preparedness and Response







DAKAR, Senegal, 2 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Institut Pasteur de Dakar (IPD) has entered into a partnership with the African Risk Capacity (ARC), AfriCatalyst and the West African Health Organization (WAHO) to strengthen outbreak preparedness and response to high consequence infectious diseases in West Africa such as Ebola, Marburg, Lassa fever, Meningococcal meningitis, and emerging pathogens of concern. The partnership […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper