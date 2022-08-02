Nigeria's Tima Godbless hits 100m final in World U20 Athletics Championship







Team Nigeria is hoping to grab a medal today, as the final of the women’s 100m event of the 2022 World U20 Athletics Championship holds in Cali, Colombia. At the last edition of the championship in Nairobi, Kenya, Nigeria’s U-20 track and field athletes set a new record in the country’s participation in the event, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper