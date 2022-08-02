U.S. Mission welcomes new Consul General in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The U.S. Mission is pleased to announce the arrival of Will Stevens, the new Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

Consul General Will Stevens arrived in Lagos on Friday, July 29, following consultations in Washington, D.C. Mr Stevens succeeds Claire Pierangelo, who led the U.S. Consulate General Lagos from August 2019 to April 2022.

As Consul General in Lagos, Mr Stevens is the senior U.S. Government representative to the Nigerian people throughout the 17 states in southern Nigeria. He is responsible for leading and overseeing U.S. government activities that enhance trade and investment relations and bilateral people-to-people ties across the region.

“My family and I look forward to getting to know Nigeria first-hand – exploring the region, experiencing the culture, and most importantly, meeting the people,” Consul General Stevens said.

Consul General Stevens has served more than nineteen (19) years in the U.S. Department of State as a career Foreign…