Court admits Lebanese man to N22m bail for alleged cheating | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Wuse Zone 6 Chief Magistrates’ Court, Abuja on Tuesday admitted a Lebanese man, Tony El- Feghaly to bail in the sum of N22 million for alleged breach of trust and cheating.

Delivering his ruling, Magistrate Umar Dodo, ordered the defendant to produce two sureties who must depose to an affidavit of means.

He also adjourned the matter until Aug.15 for a hearing.

El- Feghaly, who lives in Jabi district, Abuja is charged with breach of trust and cheating.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier the Prosecution Counsel, SP Kenneth Adokeme informed the court that the complainant, Joseph Tsavar of Apo quarters, Abuja, reported the matter to the office of the AIG of police, Zone 7 headquarters through a petition on Aug.7,2019.

The counsel, in addition, alleged that the defendant sometime in 2017 fraudulently and with the intent to defraud collected two fire-fighting vehicles worth N42 million from the complainant.

Adokeme further said that the defendant…