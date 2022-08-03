Eminem Unveils Tracklist For New Greatest Hits Album 'Curtain Call 2'





Eminem has unveiled the tracklist for his forthcoming greatest hits album ‘Curtain Call 2.’ The rapper shared this update in an Instagram post on Tuesday, also revealing Aug.5. as the album’s release date. Eminem shared a video to Instagram revealing the album’s tracklist which he captioned “#CC2 OFFICIAL TRACKLIST #Relapse #Recovery #MMLP2 #Revival #Kamikaze #MTBMB […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper