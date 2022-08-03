Insecurity: Show no mercy against terrorists, Air force boss urges commanders





The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has charged Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operational Commanders in the various theatres of operation across the country to ‘show no mercy’ and ensure they employ maximum firepower against terrorists posing security threats in the country. While commending them for their efforts as well as […]

