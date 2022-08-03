Iran ratifies Belgium prisoner swap treaty







Iranian lawmakers voted Wednesday to ratify a prisoner exchange treaty with Belgium, where the deal has been criticised for potentially enabling an Iranian diplomat jailed on terrorism charges to return home. Iran’s parliament approved the treaty by 195 votes to two, its Icana news agency reported. Two weeks ago, the Belgian parliament passed it by […]

