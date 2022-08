Chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, has said collective action is needed to stem the tide of corruption and Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) out of Africa, saying that it was a recipe for the continent’s survival.

