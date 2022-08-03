Wendy Williams Reportedly Isn’t Married — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 03 August 2022 |

Wendy Williams is reportedly not married, despite her claims.

Speaking to Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee, the former daytime talk show host claimed that she secretly married a New York Police Department officer named Henry. However her rep William Selby has denied this claim.

Speaking to Page Six, Selby said “That’s inaccurate.”

“She is…