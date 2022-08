Model Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend are expecting their rainbow baby. Teigen took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy almost two years after they lost their third pregnancy. She also revealed that she had undergone multiple IVF treatments. She shared a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram, which she captioned, “The last […]

