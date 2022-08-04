FG defends N1.145b vehicles purchase for Niger Republic — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government, yesterday, justified approval of N1,145,000,000 for the purchase of vehicles for the government of Niger Republic. This came after Nigerians expressed outrage over the action exposed by a popular social media influencer, David Hundeyin.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved release of the fund on February 22, this year. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, justifying the decision, said while Nigerians have the right to ask questions, President Buhari, who approved the purchase, also has the right to make his own assessment on situations and act on them accordingly.

Fielding questions after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister noted that she understood the concerns of Nigerians about the matter since it became public, but said Nigeria has a policy of assisting her neighbours, a development, which goes a long way to strengthening capacity to…