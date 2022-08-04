FG trains 30 Independent Monitors in Gombe | The Guardian Nigeria News

Federal government yesterday trained and equipped 30 youths as Independent Monitors of its social investment programs in Gombe State.

The program was done under the FG’s National Social Investment Program (N-SIP)

The number is added to the existing 86 engaged to view and gauge the impact of the FG’s four cluster National Social Investment programs in Gombe.

The programs are: N-POWER, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program (GEEP) and National Homegrown Feeding Program.

Speaking at the stream II training/onboarding of Independent Monitors at the government house banquet hall, the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Farouk, said the training was targeted at gauging the pulse of beneficiaries of the various federal government’s social development programs.

She added that President Muhammadu Buhari’s social development programs are poised to eradicate poverty among the…