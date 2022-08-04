Former IGP Tafa Balogun is dead | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Inspector General of Police, Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, also known as Tafa Balogun is dead.

The former police boss died at Reddington Hospital in Lagos Island.

Balogun was the Inspector General of Police during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

He had issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission while Nuhu Ribadu was in charge.

The manner of his arrest drew comments from the public as he was handcuffed and embarrassed by the EFCC operatives as a sitting IGP.

Shortly after his court trial, he went underground and nothing much was heard about him till his demise.

Details of his death are still sketchy as of press time.