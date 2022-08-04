Ganduje will assent death warrant for Hanifa killers, says Kano government | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kano State government has assured the public that it will accomplish all legal proceedings on the conviction of Abdulmalik Tanko and Hashimu Isiyaku, killers of Hanifa Abubakar.

Justice Usman Na’aba of Kano state high court recently found the prime suspect and his accomplice guilty of kidnapping the six-year-old pupil and sentenced both to death by hanging.

Besides capital punishment, the court committed Abddulmalik and Hashimu to five years in jail term for being guilty of the other three charges in the counts.

However, the third defendant, Fatima Musa was sentenced to two years imprisonment after being found guilty of criminal conspiracy and attempted kidnapping.

In the wake of the prosecution, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje vowed to assent to a possible death warrant as soon as convicted.

However, the criminal trial bordered on kidnapping attempted kidnapping, concealment, abatement, and criminal conspiracy, which was concluded within the space of six months is generating…