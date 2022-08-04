





Nollywood actors Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel have reportedly been released by their kidnappers. The release of both actors was confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria in a statement on its official Instagram page on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The statement also noted that both actors were unharmed. The statement read, “This is to […]

The post Kidnapped Actors Cynthia Okereke And Clemson Cornel Released appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper