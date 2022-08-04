Lagos businessman bags two years imprisonment  for stealing N18m | The Guardian Nigeria News

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of a Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, yesterday, sentenced a cryptocurrency trader, Shola Henry, to two years imprisonment for stealing N18.460 million.



The judge found him guilty of stealing in a charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



While delivering judgment yesterday, Justice Taiwo gave the convict an option of fine in the sum of N2 million.



The convict was arraigned alongside his company, Henry Enterprise Concept on an amended seven-count charge, bordering on obtaining money under false pretenses and stealing by the EFCC .



The court discharged him from count one to six, bordering on obtaining money by false pretenses, but he was convicted on count seven, bordering on stealing by fraudulent conversion.



Justice Taiwo held that the business of cryptocurrency operates in an unpredictable environment.



The judge held that the defence was able to prove that the convict was paying his clients…