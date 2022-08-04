PSG announce arrival of Sanches as Galthier calls for more signings | The Guardian Nigeria News

Paris Saint-Germain’s new coach Christophe Galtier on Thursday signed Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches and said he hoped to make three further signings before the end of the transfer window.

Galtier, appointed last month to replace Mauricio Pochettino, has seen the Ligue 1 champions already bring in another Portuguese international Vitinha, French defender Nordi Mukiele and young striker Hugo Ekitike.

The latest new face at the Parc de Princes, Sanches, is reunited with Galtier having worked with him at Lille. The 24-year-old Euro 2016 winner has signed a deal extending to 2027, PSG announced in a statement.

After struggling to live up to his 35 million euros ($35.8m) price tag at Bayern Munich and after a loan spell at English Championship side Swansea City the player who started off his playing career at Benfica in his native Lisbon moved to Lille in 2019 to reignite his career.

And the move paid off handsomely as Sanches helped the northern French side claim…