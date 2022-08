Blessing Oborududu has won gold in the women’s 68kg wrestling event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham to retain the title she won four years ago in Gold Coast, Australia. Oborududu, who won Team Nigeria’s second gold medal of Day 8 of the ongoing Games in Birmingham, defeated Canada’s Linda Morais in the final. Her […]

