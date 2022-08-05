FanIce Fan’s birthday celebration excites children across the nation — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

FanIce, Nigeria’s most loved ice cream brand is creating further consumer engagement with the launch of the new campaign that keys into special moments with select children across Nigeria on their birthdays. The goal is to reward by sharing moments of fun and happiness such as birthdays with consumers, especially children who generally love FanIce.

With its unique excitement and rush of emotions, few days are as memorable for children like their birthdays. Children also love surprises and they get excited when you make a celebration of something simple and fun. To make the most of this special day, FanIce will be moving across various locations in Nigeria with its birthday train to create moments of fun and happiness in celebration of 11 children with their classmates and well-wishers.

The FanIce birthday train will generate a buzz of excitement and is a delightful way to further build affinity with cool kids who love Fanice. Ice cream is children’s favourite…