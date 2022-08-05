INEC projects 95m voter population for 2023 poll — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday projected a voter population of about 95 million for the 2023 General Election in the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this at an election security management training in Abuja by the Nigeria Police Force for the police and other security personnel ahead of the 2023 General Election.

The figure, Yakubu said was 20 million higher than the combined voter population of the 14 other West African countries in the sub-region.

He said that the election preparations, deployment and implementation constituted the most extensive mobilisation that could happen in a country, whether in peacetime or wartime.

“In Nigeria, it involves the recruitment and training of staff and managing the logistics for their deployment to 176,846 polling units spread across 8,809 electoral wards, 774 local areas and 37 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

