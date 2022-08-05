Kuje attack: NSCDC gives N2.8 million to family of slain officer | The Guardian Nigeria News

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > Commandant General NSCDC, Ahmed Audi presents N2.5 million check and N300, 000 cash to family of Slain officer. Commandant General NSCDC, Ahmed Audi presents N2.5 million check and N300, 000 cash to family of Slain officer.

*To employ daughter of deceased

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), has given the family of its officer, Inspector Iliyasu Abraham, killed in the recent Kuje medium custodial center’s attack by Islamic State of West Africa, (ISWAP), terrorists, on July 5, 2022, the sum of N2.8 million as an intervention to support the family after losing its breadwinner.

Presenting a check of N2.5 million and cash of N300, 000 to the wife of the deceased, Mrs Elizabeth Abraham and her daughter yesterday in Abuja, Commandant General of the Corps, Dr Ahmed Audi, said the agency is fully committed to the welfare and wellbeing of its officers and the…