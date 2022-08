His Highness, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, CON, Mohammadu Sanusi II, the Khalifa of the Tijanniyah Sufi Order of Nigeria, yesterday, expressed his angst at the current situation Nigeria has found herself, insisting that the country is in a deeper hole and a bigger mess now, than it was in 2015.

Nigeria is in a deeper hole than it was in 2015 – Sanusi appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News





Source: Guardian Newspaper