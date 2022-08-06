“I’ll defend my mandate at tribunal,” Osun’s governor-elect | The Guardian Nigeria News

Osun’s governor-elect, People Democratic Party’s (PDP) Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has said that he is ready to defend his victory at the election petition tribunal and retain his mandate.

Adeleke said his emergence as governor-elect was entrenched in total compliance with the law and in the will of the people.

His declaration is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Osogbo by his spokesman, Malam Olawale Rasheed.

Sitting Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was defeated at the July 16 election and his party, filed a petition before an election tribunal on Friday challenging the election’s outcome.

Adeleke, however, claimed that the election was one of the most transparent in recent history in Nigeria, adding that the people’s mandate, freely given against overwhelming odds, would be defended and validated.

He said in the statement that PDP’s Legal Department was taking appropriate action on the petition and called on his…