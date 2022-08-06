Jamaica pledges to strengthen ties with Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Esmond St. Reid, says his country is keen on strengthening ties with Nigeria in health, tourism, culture, trade, and business development sectors among others.

Reid made this known during the commemoration of the 60th Independence Anniversary of Jamaica in Abuja.

Reid said that Nigeria and Jamaica had enjoyed good diplomatic relations over the years and that Jamaica looked forward to expanding the relations to deepen the ties between both countries.

“Even as we celebrate this Diamond Jubilee, we are immensely grateful for the partnerships and the adverse areas of cooperation we have enjoyed with countries and international organisations around the World.

“We have a special bond with the Federal Republic of Nigeria and our collective history and culture extend over 400 years.

“It is not surprising therefore that Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama was in Jamaica this week as our special guest, helping us to mark 184 years of…