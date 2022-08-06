Lagos PDP stalwart, Gbadamosi declares support for Peter Obi | The Guardian Nigeria News

A stalwart of the PDP in Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi (BOG) on Friday, defected to the Labour Party (LP), declaring support for its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

Gbadamosi, a former governorship candidate of the African Democratic Party and a former Lagos East Senatorial Candidate of the PDP, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

“I had completely lost hope, especially in the youths of Nigeria, considering how the senatorial bye-elections panned out, after the traumatic events of the #EndSARS.

“However, the exit of Peter Obi from the PDP and his subsequent emergence as the Presidential candidate of the LP, and his brilliant choice of Mallam Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as running mate have rekindled my hope.

“I am 54 years old, and never in my life have I been privileged to witness the kind of energy, vim, vigor, unity and tenacity of purpose being exhibited by youths of all ethnicities and religious backgrounds in Nigeria over a political candidate..

“I hereby…