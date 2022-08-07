Educate And Support — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Dr Philip Orimoloye
07 August 2022 |
7:00 am
The world breastfeeding week celebrated from 1st to 7th of August is a worldwide celebration that occurs yearly in over 120 countries across the globe. World breastfeeding week seeks to underline the positive effects of breastfeeding on both maternal and baby health as well as encouraging, safeguarding and supporting women’s rights to breastfeed anywhere and…
The world breastfeeding week celebrated from 1st to 7th of August is a worldwide celebration that occurs yearly in over 120 countries across the globe. World breastfeeding week seeks to underline the positive effects of breastfeeding on both maternal and baby health as well as encouraging, safeguarding and supporting women’s rights to breastfeed…
Source: Guardian Newspaper