Germany defender Nico Schulz under investigation for domestic violence | The Guardian Nigeria News

Germany defender Nico Schulz is under criminal investigation for domestic violence, after the Borussia Dortmund player’s ex-partner filed a police complaint.

The Dortmund State Prosecutor confirmed that police had raided Schulz’s house to secure evidence as part of the investigation.

“Investigations are pending due to a criminal complaint filed by an ex-girlfriend. There was a search of a house and data was secured.”

Media reports emerged on Sunday morning alleging that Schulz, capped 12 times by Germany since 2018, had assaulted his former partner in 2020 while she was pregnant with his daughter.

German tabloid Bild ran images of text messages allegedly sent by Schulz, where he acknowledges his actions and apologises for his behaviour, along with pictures purportedly showing injuries to Schulz and his former partner.

Dortmund issued a statement on Sunday afternoon saying they only became aware of the “extremely serious and shocking” allegations through…