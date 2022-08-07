Police arrest man for drugging, robbing six women in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The police in Lagos have arrested a 36-year-old applicant, Ifeanyi Ezennaya, for allegedly drugging and robbing six women of six iPhones valued at N4 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident happened on Tuesday at Falolu Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Ezennaya, whose residential address is unknown, lured the young ladies (names withheld) to a hotel, laced their drinks with an unknown substance, and dispossessed them of their phones and other valuables.

One of the victims who spoke on behalf of others told NAN that they met the suspect a few days ago while celebrating their birthday of one of them in a bar.

“We met him at a bar, he approached us and introduced himself as Emeka, he claimed he is just back from Switzerland and he wants to be our friend.

“Two of us gave him our phone contacts.

“On Tuesday, he called that we should hang out in a hotel and we honoured the invitation.

“He ushered us to the room he had already booked.

“He brought out red…