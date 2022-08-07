Police arrest serial thief who lures women to hotel in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Detectives of the Surulere Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 34-year-old Ifeanyi Odieze Ezenagu for allegedly robbing six women of their belongings.

The suspect robbed the women of their three iPhones 12, two iPhones 11 Pro Max, one iPhone XR, one Nokia phone, one wristwatch and one gold necklace, with a total value of N2,368,000, after he lured them to a hotel, where he laced their drinks, resulting in their falling into a deep slumber.

According to Lagos Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, investigations reveal that the suspect has no fixed address but lures women to different hotels where he drugs and robs them clean. Investigations further reveal that he has robbed over thirty women since he ventured into this crime.

While the stolen items have all been recovered before he could dispose of them, the investigation is on to apprehend receivers of stolen items he works with. Suspects will be arraigned at the end of the investigation….